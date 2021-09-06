Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 6,185,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

