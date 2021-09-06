Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 6,185,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.