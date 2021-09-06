Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. The stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,388.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.