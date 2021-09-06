DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $120.75. 630,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

