Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,110 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

