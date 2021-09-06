Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $41.67

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,168. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $630.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.