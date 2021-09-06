Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 61.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 469,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

