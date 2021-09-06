Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.