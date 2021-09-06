Spinnaker Trust Sells 23,314 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

