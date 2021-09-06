Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on SECYF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

