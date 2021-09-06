Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,683. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.89.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

