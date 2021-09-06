Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of POLY stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 295,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,497. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

