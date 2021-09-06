Broderick Brian C Sells 265 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,388.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

