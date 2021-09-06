Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of AIRYY stock remained flat at $$13.59 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.38. Air China has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.38.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

