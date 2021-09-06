Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

BWY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Libertas Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 61.03 ($0.80) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,525.03 ($46.05). 164,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,333.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,405.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

