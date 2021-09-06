Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 2,580,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.