Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.09

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The stock has a market cap of $673.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.