Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.09

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The stock has a market cap of $673.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

