PlayGame (PXG) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $483,986.47 and approximately $17,643.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.