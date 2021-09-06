Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,611,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,747,347 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

