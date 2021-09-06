Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $625.91

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $625.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HubSpot by 35.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $19.69 on Wednesday, reaching $704.09. 244,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $623.18 and its 200-day moving average is $545.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

