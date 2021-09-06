VIG Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded up 13% against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,879.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001312 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,593,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

