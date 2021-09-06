Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $115.55 or 0.00222310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $207.15 million and $21.33 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00016978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00147336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.72 or 0.00790188 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

