Zacks: Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.92. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

