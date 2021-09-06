NuCypher (NU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.13 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $253.01 million and approximately $56.13 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00016978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00147336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.72 or 0.00790188 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,274,329,416 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

