$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $638.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.