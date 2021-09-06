Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

