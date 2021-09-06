Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $55.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

