$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $986,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.09 on Monday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

