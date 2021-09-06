NaPoleonX Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $136.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

