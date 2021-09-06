Head to Head Review: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BrainsWay alerts:

This table compares BrainsWay and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.97 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -33.33 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,242.08 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrainsWay and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Invo Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.