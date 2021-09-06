Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

