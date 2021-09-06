Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.88. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 119,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 611.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.25. The company had a trading volume of 133,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

