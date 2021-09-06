M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGPUF. Bank of America lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $3.20 target price on shares of M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

MGPUF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

