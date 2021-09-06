Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 576,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $594.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

