ACoconut Market Capitalization Achieves $857,794.54 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $857,794.54 and approximately $94,769.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

