USDK Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $126.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00153870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.07350774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.12 or 0.99720968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.00961468 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

