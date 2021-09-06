Puzo Michael J Sells 2,583 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 341,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in CVS Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

