Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 3,684,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,603 shares of company stock valued at $817,157. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

