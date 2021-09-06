Crust Network Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $51.50 or 0.00099768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00068229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00016817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00143768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.80 or 0.00793823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

