CryptoPing Price Down 11.7% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3,047.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00208060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.07328848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,518.80 or 0.99798248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.51 or 0.00959870 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

