Brokerages Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,999. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

