Cadence Bank NA Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.