Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day moving average is $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $333.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.