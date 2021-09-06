Holderness Investments Co. Buys 1,615 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.43. 11,008,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

