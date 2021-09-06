Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.