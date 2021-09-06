Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.