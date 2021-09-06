Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 246 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.