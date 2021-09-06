Spinnaker Trust Purchases 962 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.91.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $463.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

