Furucombo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00152889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00208104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.45 or 0.07333614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,738.93 or 1.00076161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.66 or 0.00962592 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.