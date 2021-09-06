Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,058. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

