-$0.02 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.07). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 531,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.